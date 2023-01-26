Brooktree Capital Management Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brooktree Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.5% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $375.84. The company had a trading volume of 875,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $361.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.73.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

