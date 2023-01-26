Brooktree Capital Management Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 3.2% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.04.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.46.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.