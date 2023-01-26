Brooktree Capital Management Purchases 49,988 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,988 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up approximately 6.0% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of DXC Technology worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after buying an additional 1,096,344 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,167,000 after purchasing an additional 374,693 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,915,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,186,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,481,000 after buying an additional 640,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.08. 63,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

