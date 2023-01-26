Brooktree Capital Management Sells 159 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brooktree Capital Management decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LMT traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $462.89. 329,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,266. The company has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.88.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

