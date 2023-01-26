Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $1,290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 78.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

