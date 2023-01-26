Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

