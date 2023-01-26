C2X Price Down 34% Over Last Week (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, C2X has traded 34% lower against the dollar. C2X has a market cap of $42.37 million and $1,399.82 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One C2X token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00405178 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,554.07 or 0.28439816 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00588013 BTC.

C2X Token Profile

C2X was first traded on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade C2X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

