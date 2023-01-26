Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,882,000 after purchasing an additional 371,526 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $182.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.72.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,250 shares of company stock worth $22,415,385 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

