Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

Cadre has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadre to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Cadre Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.41 and a beta of 1.64. Cadre has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.31 million. Cadre had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $58,942.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,638.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $599,942.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,807,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,527,373.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $58,942.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,638.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,048. Corporate insiders own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cadre by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadre by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cadre to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

