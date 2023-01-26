Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 145.75 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.84). Approximately 91,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 160,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.86).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Cake Box alerts:

Cake Box Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £56.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,198.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70.

Cake Box Cuts Dividend

Cake Box Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a GBX 2.63 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

(Get Rating)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.