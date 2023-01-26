Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 145.75 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.84). Approximately 91,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 160,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.86).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Cake Box Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £56.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,198.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70.
Cake Box Company Profile
Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.
