Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.68

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.68 and traded as high as $12.34. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 126,946 shares trading hands.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
