Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.68

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.68 and traded as high as $12.34. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 126,946 shares trading hands.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

