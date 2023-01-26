Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the December 31st total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 156,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.