Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the December 31st total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 156,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $14.85.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
