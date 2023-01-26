Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 222.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

CPZ stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 16.63. 27,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,953. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.42 and a 1-year high of 21.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is 16.27.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

