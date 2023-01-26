Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.69 million.

Calix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CALX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,059. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 1.63. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.22.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735 over the last 90 days. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Calix in the third quarter worth $494,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Calix by 51.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Calix by 18.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calix by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,801,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,130,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,731,000 after purchasing an additional 373,464 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.