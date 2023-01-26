Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.5906 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 4.7 %

CNI stock opened at $118.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

