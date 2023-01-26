Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$149.50 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$170.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$161.08.

TSE:CNR opened at C$158.17 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$175.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$166.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.862 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

