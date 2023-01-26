Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Raises Dividend to $1.86 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.862 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$158.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$166.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$159.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities set a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$170.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$161.08.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.