Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Raises Dividend to $1.86 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.862 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
Canadian National Railway Price Performance
Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$158.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$166.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$159.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,299.44.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
