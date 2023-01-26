Canfor (TSE:CFP) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$25.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of CFP traded up C$2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$25.24. 170,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$18.42 and a 1-year high of C$30.50.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

