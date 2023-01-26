CannabisCoin Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 71.6% higher against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $445,434.19 and approximately $3.23 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,070.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00379410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.00747614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00095479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00581188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00187502 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

