Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,831 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.66. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

