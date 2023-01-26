Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,394 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 1.1% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFM opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

