Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.43 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $249.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.