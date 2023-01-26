Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $351.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $333.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

