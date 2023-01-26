Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.8% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 86,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,354,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

GLD opened at $180.42 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.58 and a 200-day moving average of $162.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

