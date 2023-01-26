Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

PG opened at $141.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

