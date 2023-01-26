Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $86.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

