Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $673,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 984,919 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.50 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

