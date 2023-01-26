Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 285,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,332,000 after acquiring an additional 888,330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.39 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.63.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

