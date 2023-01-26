Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,884 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,884 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,743,397 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ICVT stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42.

