Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99), RTT News reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $160.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

