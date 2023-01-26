Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CSWC opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 47.69%. The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

