Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.02 billion and approximately $463.30 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.46 or 0.06987551 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00078118 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00028306 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057416 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010972 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001059 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025557 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,394,996,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,584,900,586 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
