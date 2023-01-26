Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.72 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.28. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$187.00.

TSE CJT opened at C$117.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$109.69 and a 52 week high of C$194.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$124.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.60 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

