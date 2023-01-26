Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.68

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 464757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

