Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CARV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

