Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Hits $368.95 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $368.95 million and $10.63 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,456,392,274 coins and its circulating supply is 10,692,370,618 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,455,241,203 with 10,691,296,312 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03585065 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $11,434,607.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

