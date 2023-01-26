Casper Hits Market Capitalization of $374.66 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $374.66 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00405198 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,578.44 or 0.28441885 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00586310 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,455,818,464 coins and its circulating supply is 10,691,835,075 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,455,241,203 with 10,691,296,312 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03585065 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $11,434,607.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

