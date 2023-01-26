Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 million, a PE ratio of 429.48 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 0.12%.
About Catalyst Bancorp
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.
