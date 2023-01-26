Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 million, a PE ratio of 429.48 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Bancorp

About Catalyst Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

