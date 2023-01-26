Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Up 5,716.7% in January

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 5,716.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS CPCAY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.38. 10,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,229. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cathay Pacific Airways in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.