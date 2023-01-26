CEEK VR Trading 20.7% Higher This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $100.90 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00051295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029973 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000263 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018059 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00219393 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002829 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12088581 USD and is up 7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $19,650,415.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

