Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.37. 24,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 50,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

The stock has a market cap of $165.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.26). Sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian F. Sullivan acquired 260,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,996.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,016,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,345,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celcuity by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

