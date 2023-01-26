Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Celestica Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CLS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.39. 238,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,872. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 69.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

