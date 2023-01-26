Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNC opened at $76.05 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

