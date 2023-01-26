Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,324 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Synchrony Financial worth $31,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after buying an additional 2,429,076 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $61,172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Stories

