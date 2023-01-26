Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $193.58 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,847,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,845 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 3.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $193,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $125.36. 150,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,973. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 94.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.