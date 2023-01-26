Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $56.63 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Ameren worth $56,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Ameren by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Ameren by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Ameren stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.07. 190,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

