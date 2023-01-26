Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $79.44 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,304 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares comprises approximately 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of First Citizens BancShares worth $79,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 121.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA traded down $49.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $746.01. The company had a trading volume of 54,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $885.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $781.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $797.25. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.88 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.36 EPS for the current year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

