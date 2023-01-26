Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $39.38 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 387,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,377,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Prologis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.72. 461,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,775. The firm has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

