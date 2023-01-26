Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $45.64 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,713,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,637,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

CSX Trading Down 3.6 %

CSX traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,331,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,199,559. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

