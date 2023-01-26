Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,852,707 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $55,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $30.00. 1,127,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,086. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.